Republic Services shifting trash pickup time in the valley earlier due to heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming to waste collection services in Southern Nevada for customers with Republic Services.

Starting Monday, June 23, Republic Services will start collecting residential trash and recycling at 5:30 each morning.

Republic Services said the adjustment is due to forecasted extreme heat and to ensure the safety of their employees.

Republic Services made a similar adjustment last year, but that shift wasn't put into effect until mid-July.

The Las Vegas valley is also about to see its fourth Extreme Heat Warning this week, and we haven't even officially hit summer yet.

The company said they encourage residents to place their waste carts outside the night before a scheduled service day.

Based on the temperatures we saw in 2024, the company expects this earlier start time to last through September.

