Republic Services shifting trash pickup time in the valley earlier due to heat

FILE - Republic Services and a union representing Las Vegas valley sanitation workers have reached an agreement that avoids a potential workers' strike, Teamsters Local 631 leaders announced on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Changes are coming to waste collection services in Southern Nevada for customers with Republic Services.

Starting Monday, June 23, Republic Services will start collecting residential trash and recycling at 5:30 each morning.

Republic Services said the adjustment is due to forecasted extreme heat and to ensure the safety of their employees.

Republic Services made a similar adjustment last year, but that shift wasn't put into effect until mid-July.

The Las Vegas valley is also about to see its fourth Extreme Heat Warning this week, and we haven't even officially hit summer yet.

WATCH | Check out the latest weather forecast from Justin Bruce:

Extreme Heat Warning Wednesday and Thursday

The company said they encourage residents to place their waste carts outside the night before a scheduled service day.

Based on the temperatures we saw in 2024, the company expects this earlier start time to last through September.

For more information, visit the Republic Services - Southern Nevada website by clicking the link here.

