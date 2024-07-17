Watch Now
Republic Services to shift waste collection schedule due to extreme heat

The changes begin on Monday, July 22
Republic Services
KTNV
FILE - Republic Services and a union representing Las Vegas valley sanitation workers have reached an agreement that avoids a potential workers' strike, Teamsters Local 631 leaders announced on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Republic Services
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jul 17, 2024

SOUTHERN NEVADA (KTNV) — Changes are coming to waste collection services in Southern Nevada for customers with Republic Services.

Starting Monday, July 22, the company said recycling and waste collection will begin one hour earlier than the usual pick-up times for residents in Southern Nevada.

Republic Services said the adjustment is due to forecasted extreme heat and to ensure the safety of their employees.

The company said they encourage residents to place their waste carts outside the night before a scheduled service day.

For more information, visit the Republic Services - Southern Nevada website by clicking the link here.

