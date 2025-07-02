Good Morning, Las Vegas: Recovery work continues overnight after severe weather

KTNV — We're waking up to a city still reeling from the powerful windstorm that swept through the valley.

We have reporters out this morning to let you know what it looks like out there before you head out.

We'll have scattered showers and storms on Wednesday as the area of low pressure pushes inland. Strong winds and heavy downpours possible as these storms move through.

Weather forecast for July 2, 2205

Tropicana Avenue is completely closed in both directions from Eastern Avenue to Sandhill Road due to downed power lines.

Use an alternate route.

Traffic outlook for July 2, 2205

Continuing overnight: Crews continue cleanup efforts after Tuesday's severe weather

Fallen trees, downed power lines, and thousands of valley residents and businesses are left in the dark overnight. Now, the cleanup begins after Tuesday's sudden and severe windstorm.

Shakeria Hawkins is in east Las Vegas this morning, one of the harder hit areas of the valley.

Continuing overnight: Crews continue cleanup efforts after Tuesday's severe weather

Happening today: Man accused of multiple Chinatown burglaries set to be sentenced today

The man at the center of a three-month burglary spree targeting dozens of Las Vegas businesses is set to be sentenced today.

Cedric Hasan is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from dozens of Las Vegas businesses.

He took a plea deal in the case that originally included 35 counts of theft. Police say Hasan targeted 30 businesses along Spring Mountain Boulevard during a three-month crime spree.

Court documents show Hasal will plead guilty to just four counts while the rest will be dismissed.

We spoke with business owners in Chinatown to understand their relief when Hasan first appeared in court in connection to this case.

"It's a relief': Alleged Chinatown burglar makes first court appearance

Following up: Where will the money come from to pay for new school bus cameras?

We first told you yesterday about new data showing drivers illegally passed CCSD school buses more than 11,000 times over the last semester.

That data was shared with lawmakers, and the end result is the passage of Assembly Bill 527, which will allow cameras to be affixed to school buses to catch people who speed by when the red lights are flashing.

We asked CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert about the new law, and she says her district will be taking full advantage.

"The law allows those people who are not following the law to be ticketed if they're caught on the cameras. We need to work out how that process is going to go through with our partners, and the municipalities, counties, and cities on how to move forward.

The law went into effect yesterday, but that doesn't necessarily mean you'll automatically see these cameras on all CCSD buses when school starts in August.

It's a big undertaking to install them and pore through the hours of footage they'll record. We also asked Ebert and BusPatrol who would be paying for his.

Ebert said there's no up-front cost to the district. BusPatrol said the costs are fronted by the company installing the cameras and recouped through citations. However, Ebert said CCSD still needs to figure out the cost of reviewing all the footage and how CCSD will pay for that.