Good Morning, Las Vegas: Record high temps possible, Golden Knights return to the Fortress and more

We may tie the record high temperature of 68.

High pressure will keep our weather quiet through the weekend.

Chilly mornings and mild afternoons are expected.

High temperatures will be above average with forecast highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Near-Record High Today

Nothing unusual impacting traffic Thursday morning but we do want to give a heads-up to drivers in the northwest valley.

Tonight, overnight road work will take place on I-11/U.S. 95.

Northbound lanes from Durango Drive to Skye Canyon Park Drive will be closed beginning at 8 p.m.

Southbound lanes in the same stretch of road will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. All lanes are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

The closure is for bridge construction, so please use other routes when traveling in the area.

City moves closer to settling battle over Badlands

The city council took a big step forward Wednesday toward ending the battle over Badlands, which has become the most expensive legal fight in Las Vegas history.

It's not a done deal yet, as the vote approved non-binding terms to settle the lawsuit and sell the Badlands property to another developer. Contracts for that are still being finalized. And though it's the biggest step in years, it's one that will cost a whole lot more than if the city would have settled the Badlands cases the first time around when an offer was on the table two years ago.

Darcy Spears has been following this case for years and breaks down what came out of Wednesday's city council meeting.

City moves closer to settling battle over Badlands

Vegas Golden Knights return home to play the Vancouver Canucks

After three games on the road last week, the Golden Knights return to the Fortress to take on the Vancouver Canucks.

While not on the ice, the players have kept busy with their Holiday Knights of Giving.

The team visited children at a local hospital, spreading joy in their own special way.

Nick Walters shows us how the Golden Knights continue to have a positive impact in our valley.

Golden Knights spread holiday joy to kids at Summerlin Hospital

The Golden Knights also partnered with the "Friends of Henderson Animal Support" for a special pet adoption event to encourage people to adopt during the holiday season.

"When we have animals here that need extra help, they need that extra helping hand, and obviously just having the community know that there's other resources out there available to them as well has been huge for us."

The VGK Foundation also covered up to $15,000 in adoption fees for animals who were adopted.

Golden Knights give $15K to cover pet adoption fees at Henderson Animal Shelter

ICYMI: UNLV beats Cal 24-13 in LA Bowl

Hajj-Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns, Kylin James ran for another and No. 24 UNLV pulled away in the second half for a 24-13 victory over California in the LA Bowl on Wednesday night.

UNLV won for the first time in a bowl game since 2000 and the first outside of the Las Vegas Bowl. It also gave the Rebels (11-3) 11 wins for the first time as an FBS program.

Alex Eschelman was at the game and was able to catch up with UNLV fans.