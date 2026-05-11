Good Morning, Las Vegas: Record heat ahead, Day Without Childcare protests today

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are going to get right into it with our headlines because the heat is something we are keeping a close eye on as you get ready for your day.

We hit our first 100º day on Friday, and those temperatures stayed high over the weekend. It's looking like today won't be much different.

Weather watch: Record heat ahead

Heat records are in jeopardy in the Las Vegas Valley to start the work week. Temperatures are expected to reach 104 º today and tomorrow.

Those numbers threaten old records set decades ago.

You should stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning. Breezes return Tuesday and especially Wednesday. That will bring temperatures back down to the 90s by mid-week.

Record Heat Today and Tomorrow

Happening today: Day Without Childcare protest for universal childcare

Childcare providers in Nevada and across the country are closing their doors today. It is part of the fifth annual Day Without Childcare campaign.

Organizers are demanding universal childcare to help struggling families and workers.

They say rising costs are crushing both parents and providers. Two protests are happening in our area today.

One is at The Children's Cabinet in Henderson from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The other is at Dee's Play and Learn Christian Academy from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Happening today: Day Without Childcare protest for universal childcare

Ahead this week: Continued feedback sessions on CCSD facilities master plan

CCSD continues to get feedback on its facilities master plan called Building Brighter Futures.

This is your chance to give input on potential future uses of CCSD buildings, including merging schools, adding new schools, and shifting programs within schools.

There are virtual and in-person options, English and Spanish.