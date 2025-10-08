Good Morning, Las Vegas: Raising awareness for safe walks to school, big night for Vegas sports

KTNV — After recent tragic events, safety on our roadways for local students is of high concern. This morning, pedestrian safety is the focus of an international event.

Looking ahead to tonight, it's a big night for Vegas sports, with the Las Vegas Aces continuing in the WNBA Finals and the Golden Knights opening their regular season.

Happening this morning: Walk and Roll to School Day

This morning, calls for safer streets continue to grow louder, and they come at a time when the world is marking pedestrian safety for students.

It's part of International Walk and Roll to School Day.

Hailey Gravitt joins us from Rose Warren Elementary, where school leaders have something special planned.

Aces continue with WNBA Finals in Game 3 against Phoenix Mercury

The Las Vegas Aces are in Phoenix this week, hoping to seal the deal on their third championship in four years. While the Aces lead the WNBA Finals two games to none, they're not taking anything for granted.

Alex Eschelman spent time with the team in Phoenix and shows us how they're preparing for game 3.

Vegas Golden Knights open regular season tonight

Hockey is back as the Vegas Golden Knights open Season Nine when they host the LA Kings tonight.

Opening Knight marks the first of an 82-game march to the team's eighth playoff bid in nine seasons, and their quest for a second Stanley Cup in four seasons.

High pressure will keep our weather sunny, dry and warm on Wednesday with highs near 90.

Rain chances return starting on Thursday as leftover moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Priscilla moves into Southern Nevada.

The chance of showers and storms will stay with us on Friday and Saturday.

Rain and Thunder Thursday and Friday, Perhaps Saturday

Smooth sailing across the valley freeways this morning. We do see a couple of surface street crashes but don't expect it to have any major impacts on your morning drive.