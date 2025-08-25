Good Morning, Las Vegas: Rain chances through the week, first day for CSN and UNLV

KTNV — We're seeing a muggy start to our Monday as the increased humidity could mean rain for the Las Vegas valley.

Plus, local colleges UNLV and CSN are having their first day of classes today.

We're looking at a return of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon through the overnight hours. If storms develop, expect strong outflow winds, possible heavy downpours and urban flooding. Never drive into a flooded area and remember, turn around don't drown when in doubt!

Scattered Showers and Storms, Highs in 90s

Back to school for local colleges

The heat is on outside, but as far as local college students are concerned, summer is almost over. Classes begin today at UNLV.

This marks the university's third consecutive year of record enrollment. That includes more than 350 military veterans and families and students from 33 countries. Ahead of today's classes, more than 1,700 have moved into campus housing and are getting oriented to college life.

The College of Southern Nevada Coyotes are also back on campus this morning for their first day.

CSN serves more than 50,000 students each year, offers 180+ programs, and more than 70% of its students receive financial aid.

UNLV welcomes record-breaking incoming class with 8,000 new students from 33 countries

Happening today: Two consumer sessions with PUCN

We know utility bills and everyday costs have hit many of your budgets hard, from power and gas to even your phone service. Now, Clark County residents have a chance to speak directly to state regulators about those concerns.

Today, the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada will host two consumer sessions. The first is at 1 p.m. and the second is at 6 p.m.

Both are inside Hearing Room A at the PUCN officers on West Diablo Drive. Representatives from NV Energy, Southwest Gas, and the state's consumer protection office will be there to listen.

Clark County residents get a chance to speak out on utility bills

In case you missed it: Summerlin South All-Stars returning to the valley as U.S. Champions

Summerlin South's Little League World Series run may have ended earlier than the players would have liked, but their impact on the community is just getting started.

The team made history as the first Las Vegas squad to reach the Little League World Series Championship Game. They became U.S. Champions before falling short in the final, but locals we spoke with feel nothing but pride for the way the boys represented Southern Nevada.

The community has a chance to come out and celebrate the team's U.S. Championship win. Downtown Summlerin has confirmed it will host a celebratory parade for the team Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Summerlin South All-Stars fall at Little League World Series, but win Nevada's hearts

State police are investigating a crash on I-15 near Primm. Northbound lanes for closed for hours while authorities investigated, but the roadways have since reopened.

No major crashes in the valley but we are seeing traffic backups on the I-15 southbound near Blue Diamond due to construction work.