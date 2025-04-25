Good Morning, Las Vegas: Raiders NFL Draft pick, pause on school construction, and low-cost weekend events

Before you head out the door and get your Friday started, we wanted to let you know about some low-cost events happening around the valley this weekend. We also wanted to let you know where the Raiders stand in the rest of this year's NFL draft.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley April 25-27

Whether you are heading out for a day with the family or getting together with friends, here are some low-cost events happening around the valley that you can enjoy without breaking the bank.

Las Vegas Raiders pick Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty at No. 6

With their first pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Boise State running back and Heisman trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.

In a Zoom with Ashton Jeanty, Channel 13 spoke to Jeanty about his first impressions of Las Vegas and the Raiders.

Barring any trades, here are the remaining opportunities for the Raiders to select a draft pick:



Round 2, Pick 5 (37th overall)

Round 3, Pick 4 (68th overall)

Round 4, Pick 6 (108th overall)

Round 5, Pick 5 (143rd overall)

Round 6, Pick 4 (180th overall)

Round 6, Pick 37 (213th overall)

Round 6, Pick 39 (215th overall)

Round 7, Pick 6 (222nd overall)

This year's draft is broadcast live from Green Bay, Wisconsin on Channel 13. Here's when to watch:

Rounds 2 and 3 are scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Rounds 4 through 7 are scheduled to air Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Channel 13 sports team will help capture the excitement and unpack all the developments with these exclusive draft specials:

Friday at 3 p.m.

Saturday at 4 p.m.

CCSD pausing future school construction

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved a one-year pause on future school construction, citing limited funding.

The district identified $15.5 billion in needs, with about half available in bond funds.

Justin Hinton has been following the replacement of schools over the past couple of years.

Several CCSD Schools set to get replaced over the summer

While they will take a break to get feedback for now, there are some exceptions, including the approval of a new elementary school in the northwest valley and the replacement of Matt Kelly Elementary, which is expected to open in the 2027 - 2028 school year.

You can weigh in on the facility mast plan process by attending a community forum. The next ones are tomorrow in English in Spanish, and both are virtual.

Today starts in the 60s and 70s with light south breezes at 5-15 mph and a partly cloudy sky.

Friday and Saturday are going to be windy; afternoon southwest gusts of 30 mph could stir up some dust, especially in open areas.

Highs in the low 80s Friday will take a drop to the low 70s this weekend; Las Vegas remains in the upper 70s Monday before warmer weather returns for the rest of next week.

Windy and Cool Weekend

Roadways are looking mostly clear at this hour, so enjoy your morning commute ahead of the weekend.