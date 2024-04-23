Several CCSD Schools set to get replaced over the summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students and staff at Doris Hancock Elementary School are wrapping up their final year at the current building before it gets demolished and a new school is built in its place.

It’s part of a broader 2015 Capital Improvement Project approved by state lawmakers to replace a number of schools in the Clark County School District to accommodate growth.

“When I found out they were going to invest in the school so that it’s a better environment— and I feel it will be safer too, I was happy about it,” said parent Gabrielle Hicks.

This was also the first time she was able to see what the new school will look like.

“The banner, I love that!” Hicks said. “I love it. Represent.”

According to the plan, there are more than 30 schools on the replacement list between the 2024-2025 school year and the 2034-2035 school year.

Channel 13 stopped by Red Rock Elementary School, which is on the replacement list for 2024-2025 and is scheduled to open in the next school year.

Construction crews were busy at work while Red Rock students used the Fyfe Elementary School campus as an interim school.

Abigail Serrano has a third grader and a preschooler at the school.

“It’s been OK. Just a little bit of a drive,” Serrano said.

She’s looking forward to next year when the kids can return to their new campus.

“Very excited. It’s going to be easier to drop them off,” she said.

Fyfe Elementary is also where Doris Hancock students will go when their school gets demolished and rebuilt.

When asked if she had any advice for those parents, Serrano said, “Probably getting up earlier, depending on where they live.”

Fyfe and Hancock are about two miles away, but depending on where families live, that drive time can add up.

“If they could get transportation, that would be great because that school is a bit of a distance away,” said Antoinette Parra.

Channel 13 took her concerns to the school district.

A spokesperson said a transportation plan will be worked out in the coming months.

In the meantime, parents will speak with their kids about the upcoming change.

“Take it a day at a time,” said LaSean Brown. “When they have questions, be patient. Hear them out, kind of explain it and be transparent.”

