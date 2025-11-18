Good Morning, Las Vegas: PUCN looking at NV Energy charge, wet conditions Tuesday

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are waking up to some wet conditions today.

We can expect passing showers across Southern Nevada all throughout today, tonight, and even tomorrow.

We will probably see about half an inch of rain, but we expect it to come off and on in several waves over the course of the day.

Justin Bruce has your full Tuesday forecast here:

Wet at Times Today and Tonight, Highs in the 50s

Happening today: PUCN taking up NV Energy's daily demand charge

Here at Channel 13 we've been keeping you updated on the latest with NV Energy's new mandatory daily demand charge that's set to go into effect next year.

The controversial charge will change the rate structure of your NV Energy bills starting April 1. We know many of you have questions about the potential impacts on your bill.

While the Public Utilities Commission already approved the charge, today they're set to announce whether they'll let that decision stand.

Anyssa Bohanan reports live at the PUCN building in Spring Valley with more on why they're taking a second look.

Continuing coverage: Suspects in recent crimes appearing in court today

The suspect in a deadly road rage shooting on the 215 that left a child dead is set to appear in court today. Tyler Mattew Johns was denied bail at his initial court appearance Saturday.

One of the suspects accused in the Piero's restaurant explosion is expected to appear in court today. John Navarro was arrested Saturday in connection with the early morning explosion near the Las Vegas Strip. Navarro faces multiple charges, including first-degree arson and possession of an explosive device.

Following up: Special session of Nevada legislature continues

Up in Carson City, the 36th special session of the Nevada legislature continues today. Nevada lawmakers wrapped up their fifth day yesterday with more business still to be done.

So far, four bills have reached Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk.

That includes one to establish a statewide cybersecurity operations center. Another allows lawmakers to keep their addresses secret in publicly available records.

Lawmakers also authorized a state-level fund to help people in emergencies like those who were impacted in the concluded government shutdown.

The big bill of the session to authorize more than $1.6 billion in transferable tax credits for a film studio in Summerlin is still under consideration in the State Senate.