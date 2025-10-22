Good Morning, Las Vegas: PUCN hosting public consumer sessions today

KTNV — Today is your chance to voice your concerns about your gas, phone or energy bill.

Plus, the health district is clearing up some confusion surrounding its next board meeting scheduled to happen tomorrow.



Happening today: PUCN general consumer sessions

Today is your chance to voice your concerns about your gas, phone or energy bill. There are two general consumer sessions being held by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada. The company is hearing public comments about the utilities it regulates.

That includes NV Energy, which has come under fire in recent months for a number of issues.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on how you can share your thoughts and what some organizations have to say about the controversial changes NV Energy has made recently.

Clearing up confusion over when septic regulations will be heard

We've been keeping a close eye on the debate over the Southern Nevada Health District's proposed changes to septic regulations. Hundreds of you have emailed us to voice your opposition.

Now, the health district is clearing up some confusion surrounding its next board meeting scheduled to happen tomorrow.

While the agenda does mention septic regulations, that item is listed so all of your comments sent to them can be placed in the public record.

The health district clarifies that there will be no public hearing on septic tanks at Thursday's meeting. It was postponed until next year to give you more time to weigh in.

How long does it take to sell a home in our valley? One homeowner says selling is a struggle

We're breaking down why Las Vegas homeowners are struggling to sell and what it could mean for buyers looking to enter the market.

Nearly half of all listings have been on the market for more than a month, making Las Vegas one of the slowest housing markets in the country.

With mortgage rates hovering around 6.5%, realtors say many owners who don't have to sell are holding off.

KTNV

A weak low-pressure system moved in overnight, bringing more clouds and some scattered showers.

We still have a chance of rain lingering today.

More sunshine returns Thursday as the system exits the region.