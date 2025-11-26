Good Morning, Las Vegas: Preparations underway for Thanksgiving community meals, holiday travel

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

It's Thanksgiving Eve, and we have team coverage this morning with everything you need to know as you make your final preparations for the holiday.

We're kicking off with a look at the weather forecast heading into the weekend:

Weather forecast for Nov. 26, 2025

Blue Diamond closed at Jones as police respond to motorcycle crash

Traffic on Blue Diamond is blocked at Jones as authorities respond to a crash.

We are still working to learn more details, but we've learned the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

This will likely impact the morning traffic flow, so avoid the area in your morning drive.

Millions expected to hit the road for their Thanksgiving travel. Here's what you should know.

More than 80 million people are expected to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, and the majority of them will be hitting our roads.

If flights are canceled or delayed, even more people could choose to drive to their destination.

Anyssa Bohanan has more on what to expect if you are one of the millions to travel for Thanksgiving.

Las Vegas Rescue Mission prepares for annual community meal

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and one of the Valley's biggest holiday traditions is already in motion.

The Las Vegas Rescue Mission is preparing to serve more than a thousand people at its annual community meal.

Hailey Gravitt reports live from the Rescue Mission's kitchen as volunteers get ready for a busy night of cooking and serving.