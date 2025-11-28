Good Morning, Las Vegas: Post-holiday traffic enforcement, Black Friday shopping outlook

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

After enjoying time with our loved ones yesterday, many of us are expected to hit the road, whether to travel back home or just return to work. In light of that, authorities are stepping up enforcement on our roadways, and we have some tips to make sure you stay safe.

You might also be heading out for some Black Friday shopping, but some experts are saying they aren't expecting as many shoppers this year. We look into why.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the weather as we head into the weekend:

Above-Average Highs Continue

Tips for staying safe on the roadways during busy travel period

We're heading into one of the busiest travel days of the year, and it's one of the most dangerous times to be out on our roads with deadly crashes and DUIs spiking every year.

Law enforcement across the valley is stepping up enforcement hoping to keep families safe as they travel.

Hailey Gravitt shares how we can all stay safe.

Tips to staying safe on the roadways during busy travel period

Black Friday shoppers scale back spending amid economic concerns

Now that the Thanksgiving plates have been cleared, it's time for another national tradition: Black Friday shopping.

Retail experts say this year may not bring out as many shoppers.

Shellye Leggett explains why.

Black Friday shoppers scale back spending amid economic concerns

In national news: President Trump says one of two National Guard members shot on Wednesday has died

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that West Virginia National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom has died after being wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Beckstrom was one of two West Virginia National Guard members identified on Thursday. Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were shot with abrupt close-range gunfire on Wednesday. Wolfe remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to officials.