Good Morning, Las Vegas: Police urging safe driving after latest e-scooter crash

We're learning more about two children involved in an e-scooter crash and what Metro is asking of local drivers to help combat the issue.

We're also learning about the local impacts that could come from Operation Royal Flush.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at our weekend weather:

Weather forecast for oct. 24, 2025

Continuing coverage: One child dead, another injured after e-scooter crash

Officers are urging you to drive carefully after another collision killed a 10-year-old and injured a 9-year-old Thursday afternoon.

It involved an e-scooter and happened near Owens and Walnut.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Sunrise Manor where the wreck took place.

Weekend roundup: Low-cost events happening around the valley Oct. 24-26

This weekend offers a plethora of Halloween haunts and fall-themed events to get you in the spooky spirit!

Anjali Patel put together a list of affordable events happening around Southern Nevada this weekend to help you make your weekend plans while staying within budget.

Local impact: Sports betting, rigged poker indictments have Las Vegas ties

News of indictments in two sweeping nationwide cases involving sports corruption and rigged poker games have Las Vegas connections.

And the implications of those cases could affect legal sportsbooks and gamblers here in town, experts say.

WATCH | Steve Sebelius speaks with the Mob Museum on how these cases tie into Las Vegas' history