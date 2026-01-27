Good Morning, Las Vegas: Police holding traffic demonstration, winter storm stranding some locals

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We are continuing to follow how the winter storm is affecting those not only across the country, but also locals who are now unable to travel back to Southern Nevada.

We are also looking ahead today to a traffic demonstration by police as we continue to fight for safer streets in our valley.

But first, we are waking up to another chilly morning here in the valley, but Justin Bruce has some good news for those who are ready for some milder weather:

Cold Start, Mild Trend Rest of the Week

Traffic Alert: Fatal crash closes section of 215

Drivers in the southwest valley will want to plan some extra time in their morning commute Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating a crash on the 215 at Jones eastbound.

The crash involved three vehicles, according to Nevada State Police, and has left one person dead.

The freeway is closed at Jones as authorities investigate, and traffic is being diverted onto a frontage road in the meantime.

Happening today: Police to hold traffic bureau demonstration

We've covered countless road safety stories over the past year, and the numbers are still sobering.

From Jan. 1 through Jan 18, LVMPD says there were 823 collisions across the valley. Seven of them were fatal, and just this morning, we confirmed another deadly crash.

Today, police are hoping a live demonstration on speeding will drive home just how quickly things can get out of hand.

Hailey Gravitt has more.

Continuing coverage: Winter storm leaves locals stranded across the country

A deadly winter storm is stranding travelers across the country, including some trying to get back to Las Vegas.

In many parts of the country to the east of us, icy roads, snow piles, and frigid temperatures are making travel by air or by road dangerous.

Ryan Ketcham spoke to some Las Vegas locals who are hoping to get back home soon.