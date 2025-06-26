Good Morning, Las Vegas: Peace Way Bridge opening, free swim lesson at local water parks

We wanted to let you know a bridge in the western valley is opening today, hopefully making things safer for locals to get around.

Also, we return to the triple-digit temperatures today. We have a look at how long those are expected to stick around.

New this morning: Peace Way Bridge opens

A new bridge in the western part of the valley is about to make it easier for neighbors and drivers in the area to get around.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones is joining Public Works officials this morning to cut the ribbon and welcome the Peace Way Bridge.

Shakeria Hawkins is live with what this highly anticipated opening means for you.

Happening today: Free swim lesson at local water parks

With triple-digit temperatures returning, many of you will want to take a dip in the pool, but we want to remind you to keep safety top of mind.

Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death for children ages 1-14. Experts say formal swimming lessons can reduce that risk by up to 88%.

Today, two local water parks are joining a global effort to prevent childhood drownings.

Cowabunga Bay and Cowabunga Canyon will host the World's Largest Swimming Lesson. Children who take part will get free admission to the water. park for the entire day. They'll also get a free ticket to return another day after completing the lesson.

Friends and family can join the fun with discounted same-day tickets for $24.99. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the group swim lesson running from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. No registration is required.

Happening tonight: CCSD considering new school in northwest valley

One area of the valley that continues to see growth is Skye Canyon, and now CCSD has plans to build an elementary school in that area.

We've also discussed the new housing developments in the area, as well as calls for streetlights due to the increase in traffic. With more people, it's fitting that a new school would be needed.

According to tonight's school board agenda, school staff is recommending spending nearly $2.5 million on work in support of a new elementary school located near Skye Canyon Park Drive and Shaumber Road.

Looking ahead: School board to review applications for new city-sponsored charter schools

Our Good Morning Las Vegas team is tracking how some of our municipalities want to take a more active role in expanding educational options.

The cities of North Las Vegas and Henderson are taking advantage of a 2023 law that allows municipalities to authoritize their own charter schools, ones that fit specific needs they've identified in their community, but they are required to coordinate with CCSD to consider the impact those new schools could have on the district, like in terms of enrollment.

Tonight, school board trustees will take a look at the applications North Las Vegas and Henderson have gotten so far from groups looking to bring new charter schools to those cities.

Last week, North Las Vegas denied two applications, citing concerns about financial sustainability, but they can reapply within 30 days. As for Henderson, the city has received four applications. A city spokesperson told me those will be considered at a special meeting in August.

Triple digits along with plenty of sunshine are on tap for today throughout Southern Nevada. We're continuing to heat up incrementally.

We're expected reach a high temperature of around 104 degrees, which is slightly above average for this time of year.

Overnight temperatures will also warm up this week with low temperatures reaching the low 80s in Las Vegas starting Friday night, so make sure your AC is ticking!

We aren't seeing many surface street crashes that would impact morning traffic. Aside from the opening of the Peace Way Bridge, we also want to remind you of the 215 Beltway work happening tonight.