Good Morning, Las Vegas: Parents volunteering to fill a need to keep communities safe

KTNV — Before you get your day started, we wanted to let you know what parents are doing to help address an ongoing issue outside CCSD schools.

We also wanted to let you know about a job fair happening today and some ways to save on your energy bills.

Parents volunteering to highlight need for crossing guards at more CCSD schools

We've been following the story of McKenzie Scott closely over the last few days. She was a senior at Arbor View High School who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver feet from campus.

Her death has sparked outrage. Parents, students, and teachers now demand that changes be made to prevent future tragedies.

Some parents, instead of waiting for change, are now taking matters into their own hands.

Parents set to volunteer to highlight need for crossing guards

Looking for a job? Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at today's job fair

Hundreds of local jobs will be open at the Las Vegas job fair.

The event is happening today at the Palms Casino Resort from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In addition to the Palms, Crescent Schools of Gaming and Bartending, Nevada Health Link, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are just a few companies looking to hire.

Organizers say job seekers should bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview.

The job fair is free to attend, but job seekers are asked to register by visiting JobErtising.com.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics states Nevada has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, making job fairs like this extremely popular. More than 6,400 job seekers attended the 2025 Spring Job Fair, setting an attendance record.

WATCH | Attendees discuss Spring Job Fair experience

Thousands of job seekers set Spring Job Fair record at Las Vegas Convention Center

Ways you can save on your energy bills with summer on the horizon

We're staying on top of ways to help you save on bills, and with summer coming, energy can get pretty expensive.

Local leaders are launching a new online tool aimed at reducing costs.

Nevada ranks among the top states with the highest electricity bills in the country, with families paying an average of $100 more compared to a few years ago.

SaveEnergyNV.org will connect residents to federal, state, and utility programs they may qualify for.

These include federal energy tax credits and upcoming rebate programs for energy upgrades like solar, heat pumps, electric vehicles, home weatherization, and energy-efficient windows and appliances.

Locals have called for lower power bills and a push for renewable energy sources.

NV Energy protesters calling for change, what the utility is doing to address concerns

High pressure over our region will continue to give us dry and warm weather.

Highs will reach into the upper 80s on Thursday and warm up to the 90s by Friday.

More wind on Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the Pacific Northwest.

Windy on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southwest.

Heating Up, Wind Starts Sunday

With clear skies, we're seeing pretty clear roadways this morning. You should be able to allow usual time in your morning commute, but as always, stay aware of your surroundings as you get where you're going.