Good Morning, Las Vegas: Overnight fire burns in Boulder City, police boosting bicycle safety

KTNV — We have the latest on a fire that's been burning overnight in Boulder City.

We also wanted to let you know what police are doing today to increase safety on our roadways after a rise in bicycle fatalities.

Happening overnight: Tesla battery fire at Boulder City solar facility burns for hours

Boulder City fire officials say a fire at Townsite Solar is now in a smoldering phase and being monitored by company representatives.

The fire broke out Tuesday around 7 p.m. south of Interstate 11 near U.S. 95. Officials say it involved Tesla megapack battery units.

Boulder City and Henderson fire departments responded, along with Clark County Fire, as NDOT worked to keep the interstate clear. A second battery pack ignited, but officials say both units are now under control. They say there's no threat to the public at this time, but fire officials are asking people to avoid the area.

We're still working to learn what caused the fire.

Law enforcement making extra push to keep the roadways safe

Law enforcement agencies across the valley will team up and make sure everyone knows the rules of the road.

Officers will be out in force this morning, focusing on both drivers and bicyclists who aren't following traffic laws. The push comes as bicycle fatalities are up in Clark County this year.

Hailey Gravitt is at Charleston Boulevard with why police enforcement is so critical right now.

SNHD holding public meeting to address changes that could affect residents using septic systems

Local residents plan to push back on a proposal that some fear could force up to 18,000 families off working septic systems.

The Southern Nevada Health District is holding a public meeting on potential changes to sewage and liquid waste regulations. Those changes include adding a $226 recurring permit fee and requiring septic inspections when properties are sold, something residents call "escrow killers."

Critics say the plan could strip water from domestic wells and push costs on homeowners with limited financial help.

The meeting begins at 10 at the Health District location on Decatur Boulevard, or virtually via Teams.

Dry and sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid-90s and breezy at times.

Changes come our way late Wednesday, as a low-pressure system moves in.

This system will give us a chance of scattered showers and storms Thursday-Saturday, but there will be dry periods.

A heads up for drivers in Summerlin, Centennial Hills and the rest of the northwest valley.

Overnight closures are planned for the 215 Beltway between Far Hills Avenue and Summerlin Parkway the next two nights.

This morning, drivers heading to Nellis Air Force Base will have to avoid the main gate after an overnight shooting. There is no threat to the public this morning, but the main gate is closed as authorities investigate.