Good Morning, Las Vegas: Ongoing concerns around student safety in school zones

KTNV — Happy Hump Day, Las Vegas.

As the school semester comes to a close, concerns are still swirling around safety in school zones and making sure students are safe on their way to and from school.

We also understand with the holidays around the corner, budgets can be tight for parents, so one local nonprofit is hoping to help those with young children with their holiday diaper bank.

But first, we are continuing to look at record warmth for this time of year. Justin Bruce has a look at how long we can expect this pleasant weather to hang around.

Weather forecast for Dec. 17, 2025

Ongoing concerns around student safety in school zones

We're continuing to hear your concerns about safety on our roadways, especially pedestrians.

According to Ped Safe Vegas, the number of pedestrian fatalities are down in 2025, but we have seen an increase in children being hit and killed on our roadways going to and from school.

Anyssa Bohanan reports in Spring Valley with more on what officials say will help keep your child safe.

Ongoing concerns around student safety in school zones

Nonprofit opens holiday diaper bank

The holidays are a time of giving, but for many moms, essentials like diapers can be hard to afford.

You might be surprised to find out just how much families are spending on diapers every month.

Hailey Gravitt wanted to see if any of our co-workers knew how expensive diapers are.

Hailey also shows us how one local nonprofit is helping moms during the holidays.

Nonprofit opens holiday diaper bank

I-15 South Widening project officially completed in southwest valley

Your commute in and around the southwest valley is about to get easier. Traffic leaders celebrate the completion of the I-15 South Widening project.

Thousands of drivers can now expect more lanes between Sloan and Warm Springs. Crews also improved freight corridors, making the connection to Henderson and Inspirada a bit smoother.

The project cost $71 million.