Good Morning, Las Vegas: One person dead after shooting in the southwest valley

KTNV — We begin this morning with a shooting in the southwest valley that has left one person dead.

We have the latest on where police are in this investigation.

Metro police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley.

One man is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood near Patrick and Cimarron.

When police arrived, they found one man dead inside the garage with multiple gunshot wounds.

While detectives are still trying to figure out what exactly happened, they do know that a white Dodge Charger with a black front bumper was seen circling the neighborhood shortly before the shooting.

Buy now, pay later loans will soon impact your credit score

If you’ve ever used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services like Afterpay, Klarna, or Affirm, you’re not alone. These platforms have become a popular way for shoppers, especially younger consumers, to afford big-ticket items without paying the full amount upfront.

Starting later this year, BNPL companies like Afterpay and Klarna will begin reporting users’ loans and payments to FICO, the company behind the most widely used credit scoring models.

That means your BNPL purchases could now help you build credit—or hurt it if you fall behind on payments.

Nevada Task Force 1 deploys to Texas to assist in flood rescue efforts

Nevada Task Force 1 is being deployed to Texas on Tuesday to help with search, rescue and recovery efforts in the devastating Texas floods in Kerr County.

The 47-person team comprises emergency responders from local jurisdictions and agencies, as well as four K9s, as part of Nevada Task Force 1 (NV-TF1).

Nevada Task Force 1 is Nevada's only Urban Search and Rescue team. The staff includes paramedics, communications specialists, structural engineers, logistics technicians and a medical doctor.

They are expected to arrive in San Antonio, Texas, by Wednesday evening.

Donate to help those impacted by the devastating Texas flooding

Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to help provide relief to those impacted by the Texas flooding tragedy.

It’s easy to make a difference — just text FLOODING to 50155 or scan the QR code to donate.

Every dollar donated will support local organizations with relief efforts.

Highs remain above-average but stay shy of record levels. Las Vegas ranges from 108° to 110° through the middle of next week.

Most days carry a "moderate" heat risk in Las Vegas, so people sensitive to heat can struggle if they don't have enough water or aren't taking breaks inside.

Freeway conditions are great this morning, with no construction, crashes or congestion to slow you down.

We've been watching a crash at Craig and Nellis this morning, but it does look like that is about to be cleared, so you should expect normal time for your commute.