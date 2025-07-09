Buy now, pay later loans could soon impact your credit score

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’ve ever used Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services like Afterpay, Klarna, or Affirm, you’re not alone.

These platforms have become a popular way for shoppers, especially younger consumers, to afford big-ticket items without paying the full amount upfront.

But a major change is on the way that could affect your credit score.

Shakeria Hawkins found out what this entails and what it means for shoppers.

Buy now, pay later loans will soon impact your credit score

Keion Bell, co-owner of The Hause Collective—a vintage streetwear shop inside Meadows Mall—says many of his customers use BNPL services to buy clothing. For him, it’s been a win-win.

“You can get a lot of stuff in here with Afterpay for sure,” Bell said. “I told one customer it was four easy payments with no interest—and he was cool with that. So we made the sale.”

However, starting later this year, that same flexibility could come with more financial responsibility.

BNPL companies like Afterpay and Klarna will begin reporting users’ loans and payments to FICO, the company behind the most widely used credit scoring models.

That means your BNPL purchases could now help you build credit—or hurt it if you fall behind on payments.

Financial analyst Ted Rossman with Bankrate says the shift could be beneficial, especially for young or credit-invisible consumers.

“I still think this is a step in the right direction—especially for younger people,” Rossman said. “Many BNPL users may have lower incomes or no credit score at all, which is why they’re drawn to these services in the first place.”

Still, there are important details to keep in mind.

Rossman points out that credit reporting will not be mandatory. Some BNPL providers may choose to report loan data, while others may not. In addition, the three main credit bureaus—Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion—may not receive the same information.

“All of us have multiple credit scores,” Rossman explained. “There’s FICO and VantageScore, and even within FICO, there are versions like FICO 8, 9, 10, and 10T. They all follow similar principles—like paying on time and keeping debt low—but the reporting systems aren’t identical.”

Back at The Hause Collective, Bell hopes the change won’t drive customers away but instead empower them.

“I know a lot of people who don’t have the best credit,” he said. “If they can buy something for $60 and it helps their credit, I’m pretty sure they’ll go for it.”

BNPL companies are expected to start reporting to credit bureaus this fall. Experts recommend that users track their payments closely and stay up-to-date—because soon, your shopping habits could show up on your credit report.