Good Morning, Las Vegas: Nye County schools face budget crisis, transit riders demand answers

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Accountability is our theme today. From following up on new rules for e-devices in North Las Vegas to looking ahead to today's RTC meeting, where frustrated paratransit riders are expected to air their grievances, we are keeping up with what's happening in our community.

But before we dive into that, we are waking up to some gorgeous sunrises today, ushering at return to highs in the 90s for the valley.

Meteorologist Justin Bruce has a look at what kind of warm-up we are expecting for the holiday weekend:

90s Start Today, Breezy This Weekend

New today: Nye County School District under pressure to pass a budget after public outcry

New this morning, the Nye County School District is on the clock to approve a budget after public outcry led trustees to reject two budget proposals and schedule another meeting.

Dozens of community members showed up in Pahrump and sent in letters to voice their concerns at last night's school board meeting.

The budget proposals included cutting a number of positions for the next school year. Some of those jobs included campus monitors, social workers, and district-level staff across various departments.

Ultimately, trustees voted to reject the proposals. They set another budget meeting for June 2 at 4:30. That's less than a week before they need to submit a final budget to the state by June 8.

Nye County School District under pressure to pass a budget after public outcry

Following up: New rules in place in North Las Vegas aimed at e-bikes and e-scooters

New rules are in place in North Las Vegas aimed at making our roads safer for everyone, especially our youth.

Our North Las Vegas reporter Jhovani Carrillo breaks down the changes and explains what e-bike and e-scooter riders need to know before hitting the road.

North Las Vegas passes new rules to make roads safer for e-device users

Ahead today: Frustrated paratransit riders expected to share thoughts during RTC meeting

A new ride-booking app is being called a nightmare for paratransit riders. It's causing some to miss work and critical medical treatments.

13 Chief Investigator Darcy Spears has more on how the disastrous rollout is impacting the community, and today's major meeting where the RTC board hopes to get some answers.