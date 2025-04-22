Good Morning, Las Vegas: New resource center opens in North Las Vegas, local teen's American Idol journey

KTNV — Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to let you know about a new resource center in North Las Vegas is opening today. Today also marks two years since a young woman was shot, kicking off an international manhunt that has now finally resulted in an arrest.

Two years since Tabatha Tozzi's shooting

Today marks two years since 26-year-old Tabatha Tozzi was shot in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

She died two days later on April 24, kicking off a search for her boyfriend, Oswaldo Perez-Sanchez. Nearly two years after her death, he was arrested in Sonora, Mexico.

In Mexico, Perez-Sanchez is accused of killing another young woman. According to authorities there, Vivian Karely's body was found earlier this month.

Alyssa Bethancourt spoke to Gary Schofield, U.S. Marshal for the District of Nevada, to ask about what happens next.

US Marshal talks through arrest of suspect in Tabatha Tozzi killing [FULL INTERVIEW]

Happening today: Dolores Huerta Resource Center to open in North Las Vegas

With so many people out of work or underemployed locally, Anjali Patel wanted to let you know about a one-stop shop that opens today in North Las Vegas. This shop could help you with employment and other ways you may be looking to make a change in your life.

'For those that just might need a hand up': Dolores Huerta Resource Center to open in North Las Vegas

ICYMI: Las Vegas teen comes up short for Top 14, ending his American Idol journey

Las Vegas local Isaiah Misailegalu tried to convince the judges to give him one of four spots to round out the Top 14 with a performance of Sammy Johnson's "Sleepwalker."

Luke Bryan gave him some positive reviews, but it just wasn't enough.

Isaiah's American Idol journey has come to an end.

Local teen's American Idol journey ends Monday night

Las Vegas starts in the upper 50s and 60s this morning. It's sunny and calm now, but the sky turns partly cloudy later and southwest winds increase to 10-20 mph.

Upper 80s are the rule Tuesday and Wednesday, with mid 80s Thursday and low 80s Friday.

A round of more organized southwest breezes develops Wednesday through Saturday, with afternoon gusts between 25-30 mph.

Warmth Ahead, Breezes Return Tomorrow

Roadways are mostly clear this morning. No major traffic issues to report.