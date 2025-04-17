NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're looking to make a change in your life — whether it's a better job, more education or improved health, there's a new, one-stop shop in North Las Vegas that could help.

The Dolores Huerta Resource Center opens April 22. It's named after one of the most influential labor activists of the 20th century. Much like it's namesake, city officials say the goal of the DHRC is to uplift and empower.

I got a look at the center ahead of its opening day.

'For those that just might need a hand up': Dolores Huerta Resource Center to open in North Las Vegas

The DHRC will be operated by the Just One Projectand will house several different service providers, listed below:



They'll provide a variety of free services, like language classes, GED and college prep, health screenings, mental health counseling, vocational training and much more. All resources and information will be provided in both English and Spanish to support the diverse community.

I spoke with the City of North Las Vegas' director of community services and engagement, who told me that while getting the center up and running took years, the delay gave them the chance to figure out exactly what the community wants and needs.

"Originally, we were intending on just having a few service providers, facilitating as much as we can during that time, but it evolved quite rapidly when we understood the true needs of the community," said Wilson Ramos, the city's director of community services and engagement.

He said that through community engagement, they heard from community members the most about the need for mental health services. He said he also heard residents talk a lot about struggles with food insecurity, the need for vocational training because they're underemployed, the desire for upskilling, and wanting more education. These are just some of the concerns the DHRC hopes to address.

Ramos added, as the center opens and they get feedback from the community, they'll look to eventually bring in more providers as needed.

"If you're financially unstable, if you're underemployed, if you're not able to meet the demands of your co-payment, if you're looking for some form of mental health, that's really what the community in this service center is going to be providing," Ramos said.

He added that there are no requisites or requirements for you to be able to qualify for assistance from the DHRC.

"There's a lot that's going to be offered here, and it's not just for those at the extreme of struggle. This is also for those that just might need a hand up," Ramos said.

He said the mission of the center all comes back to Dolores Huerta, and how she stood up for people and their needs.

"She's a pillar of hope," Ramos said. "When you think Dolores Huerta, you think community, you think people, and that's what this center is all about," he went on to say.

The DHRC opens to the public on Tuesday, April 22 at 3 p.m. After that, it'll operate regularly Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

It's located at 1737 Hunkins Dr. in North Las Vegas in the old NV Energy office building.

