Good Morning, Las Vegas: New ratings released for local schools, Charlie Kirk suspect appearing in court

KTNV — We are continuing our coverage of the suspect accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, who lived only a few hours away from the Las Vegas valley.

The new star rankings for Nevada schools have been released, and we're breaking down which schools in the Clark County School District improved their rankings.

Suspect in Charlie Kirk fatal shooting set to appear in court today

The man suspected of shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk is set to appear in court today in Utah. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is accused of killing Kirk during a speaking event at Utah Valley University last week. Law enforcement sources tell ABC News they believe Robinson laid out his attack by tracking Kirk's schedule and studying a map of the university's campus.

Haley Gravitt reports in the studio to lay out the charges Tyler Robinson could face as he's set to appear in court.

Latest Nevada schools Star rankings released

The Clark County School District's data dashboard is getting updated today with the newest state Star ratings, and the numbers show real progress. The Nevada School Performance Framework, also known as the Nevada Report Card, rates schools on a scale of one to five stars.

This year, more than 130 schools across the district improved their state rankings. In total, 17% of schools earned a five-star rating, up from a little more than 11% last year. Another 13.5% earned four stars, compared with about 11% the year before.

We were anticipating more detailed results on reading and math scores, but they didn't come. Turns out, it's because of the cyberattack.

Local governments considering new animal shelter funding

As we keep up with what's happening in local government, we're keeping an especially close eye on the issues you've told us are important to you, like animal welfare, for example.

In Henderson, the city council will decide whether to allocate more funding to improve and expand the city's animal shelter on Galleria Drive. officials say the project will cost more than they'd initially thought. So, the city's redevelopment agency is upping its contribution from $3.2 million to $5.5 million.

Clark County Commissioners are set to approve a new, $1.4 million contract with the Animal Foundation.

The shelter has come under scrutiny in recent years for various issues, like overcrowding, so officials took their time negotiating this new agreement. Some key provisions include that it runs through June of next year, with the option to renew. It also includes an option for the county to terminate the agreement for cause, convenience, or default and suspend it with advanced written notice.

High pressure will continue to give us sunny and warm weather with highs a few degrees above average for mid-September.

Cooler temperatures return later this week with some moisture from Tropical Storm Mario moving in from the south.

Expect more clouds and a chance of showers and storms starting on Thursday and continuing through part of the weekend.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s through Thursday, dropping into the low 90s by Friday. Overnight temps in the mid to upper 70s this week.

Weather forecast for Sept. 16, 2025

We are seeing a little bit of congestion on the freeways, including I-15 near the Resort Corridor and the 215 in the northern valley between Aliante and the I-11 interchange. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time to get where you're going this morning.