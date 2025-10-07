Good Morning, Las Vegas: New housing numbers out, calls for safer roads

KTNV — Local safety advocates are calling for safer roads after a string of crashes involving children over the past week.

We also have a look at the new housing numbers released this morning.

Las Vegas enjoys sunshine and highs in the mid 80s today with upper 80s Wednesday.

Rain chances develop Thursday (40%) and Friday (50%) and linger Saturday (20%) as moisture from Hurricane Priscilla streams from the eastern Pacific into the Desert Southwest.

Showers may be accompanied by thundershowers, especially during the daytime warmth.

Rain and Thunder Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Call for safer roads after child dies from suspected DUI crash

The community is calling for safer roads after a middle school boy was killed by a suspected DUI driver on Friday. The 12-year-old boy has been identified as Cristofer Suarez.

Hailey Gravitt reports from the intersection of Owens Avenue and 21st Street, where the crash happened, as parents and community members plan to rally to demand action.

Home prices cooling as latest Las Vegas real estate numbers released

New this morning, home prices in Las Vegas are starting to cool even as more houses hit the market. A new report from Las Vegas Realtors shows the median price for a single-family home in September was $470,000, down 2% from last year, and below the record high of $485,000.

Condos and townhomes also dipped down, nearly 2% from a year ago to the median price of $294,000.

Inventory, however, is surging, with around 7,500 homes and 2,600 condos now listed without offers, both up sharply from last year.

Experts say the market is resetting, and with more options and less competition, this fall could be one of the best times for buyers to jump in.

Justin Hinton spoke with David Meyer, the head of real estate investing at Bigger Pockets, as the latest Las Vegas housing numbers are released.

Government shutdown affecting air travel nationwide

The government shutdown closes out its first week, with Republicans and Democrats both refusing to budge. The stalemate is now impacting travel as air traffic controllers call out sick while being forced to work without pay.

We are looking at a crash on 95 southbound right around Rancho heading toward the Spaghetti Bowl involving two vehicles, so be aware as you travel through that area this morning.