Good Morning, Las Vegas: New housing numbers are out, clearing up vaccine confusion

New numbers from Las Vegas realtors show home prices are leveling off while the number of homes for sale is climbing.

Plus, confusion over the new COVID-19 vaccine has many of you reaching out to us with questions, and we're working to get you answers.

Continuing coverage: Suspected DUI driver set to appear in court today

Maximiliano Chavez, the suspected DUI driver accused of causing a deadly crash involving multiple cars, is expected back in court later this morning.

It's a case that's really gripped our community. We know that the crash caused a pregnant woman to lose her unborn child.

This morning, Anyssa Bohanan reports live from the crash site in the south valley.

Continuing coverage: Suspected DUI driver set to appear in court today

Clearing up some COVID-19 vaccine confusion

Confusion over the new COVID-19 vaccine has many of you reaching out to us with questions, and we're working to get you answers.

We got an email from Daniel and Peggy. They said they went to a local Walgreens and asked if they could get the COVID-19 vaccination.

They say they were told the vaccination materials were in stock there, but the pharmacy told them they weren't allowed to dispense it.

We learned that a state law was interpreted as barring pharmacists from giving the new shot until it's approved by a specific CDC committee. So Channel 13 reached out to the State Board of Pharmacy and the Governor's Office for clarification. Officials told us the Pharmacy Board has issued clarifying guidance, saying Nevadans can now get the shot even before the CDC committee meets next week.

Clearing up some COVID-19 vaccine confusion

New report says home prices in the valley leveling off

New numbers from Las Vegas realtors show home prices are leveling off while the number of homes for sale is climbing.

In August, the median price of existing single-family homes was $480,000. That's slightly up from last year, but below the record high of $485,000.

Condos and townhomes sold for a median price of $298,000, about a 2% jump from this time last year.

LVR says more homes are on the market for longer, with over 7,200 single-family homes listed for sale without any offers. That's nearly 37% more than a year ago. Condo listings are up even more, more than 50%.

Overall, sales were down in August, about 15% year-over-year, leaving Southern Nevada with a four-month housing supply. That's double what we saw last year. So what does this all mean for you if you're trying to make the leap into homeownership?

Home prices haven't moved much, but there is some relief with mortgage rates dipping, and you have a lot more choice now

New report says home prices in the valley leveling off

It's beginning to feel a lot like...autumn! As a low-pressure system progresses inland over the Pacific Northwest, we're getting the beneficial shift towards cooler temperatures.

In fact, we'll head towards below-average territory Tuesday with a high temp of 96 degrees (average is 98°). Then, we keep on cooling incrementally through the end of the work week.

Mid 90s Today with Afternoon Breezes

We are moving along the freeways nicely, so you should be able to allow normal time for your Tuesday morning drive.