Good Morning, Las Vegas: NDOC protest ahead today, Golden Knights advance in Stanley Cup Playoffs

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

Happy Star Wars Day to all those who celebrate.

We are starting the week with plenty of stories we are keeping up with. Not only do the Vegas Golden Knights play the team's first game in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but we will also be on the ground while a local organization stages a protest against the Nevada Department of Corrections.

But first, we are on track for a real warm-up later this week, with a potential for temperatures hitting the triple digits.

Justin Bruce has a look ahead at these rising temperatures:

Windy Today, Heating Up This Week

Ahead today: Local organization staging protest against Nevada Department of Corrections

A local organization is demanding answers from the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Parole Pathways will hold a protest this morning outside the Regional Justice Center.

The group is highlighting what it calls systemic failures and a lack of transparency.

Nearly two dozen people have died in state custody so far this year. The most recent death happened just days ago at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center, bringing the total to 23.

At this same time last year, 30 inmate deaths were reported.

NDOC has not responded to our request for comment.

Ahead today: Local organization staging protest against Nevada Department of Corrections

Team coverage: How North Las Vegas is working to reduce traffic fatalities

A 32-year-old man is behind bars after a deadly crash in North Las Vegas. Police say he was speeding and weaving through traffic in a BMW on Saturday afternoon.

He hit another car at the intersection of West Craig Road and Simmons Street. The BMW then crashed into a wall and hit two teenagers on the sidewalk.

A 17-year-old girl died at the scene, and a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition.

Investigators say the driver showed signs of impairment.

This latest tragedy happened as North Las Vegas works to make its streets safer.

The city saw a 40% drop in traffic deaths last year.

Police credit the decrease to adding more traffic officers to the force. They also created specialized units to catch impaired drivers overnight.

Our North Las Vegas Reporter Jhovani Carrillo rode along with these officers.

He'll show us how they are cracking down on dangerous drivers tonight on Channel 13.

Team coverage: How North Las Vegas is working to reduce traffic fatalities

In case you missed it: Golden Knights advance to Round 2 of NHL Playoffs

Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs gets underway tonight for the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team will host the Anaheim Ducks.

As fans gear up for more playoff hockey, the team is getting a big boost on the ice. Forward William Karlsson practiced with the Golden Knights on Sunday. It was his first time skating at the team facility since November.

Puck drop for tonight's game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN, but be sure to tune into The Spot-Vegas 34 at 6 p.m. for pregame coverage at City National Arena.

And be sure to keep it here on Channel 13. Our sports team will have live coverage from both the home and away games all week long.