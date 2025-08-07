Good Morning, Las Vegas: More funding coming for crossing guards, staying healthy in new school year

KTNV — In case you missed it, we've got good news about crossing guards coming to more school zones this school year.

We also wanted to give you some tips on how to make sure you and your kids stay healthy as they prepare to head back to school.

Answering your heat concerns as part of our Let's Talk event

We are continuing to dig into the questions and concerns you all have sent us as part of our Let's Talk back-to-school listening sessions.

Today, we want to tackle one that viewer Cece emailed us.

Tips for staying healthy as kids return to school

Backpacks, lunchboxes, and back-to-school germs are all returning Monday as students return to the classroom.

With illness spreading quickly in crowded classrooms, we want to share some information to help keep you and your family healthy and feeling well.

Hailey Gravitt is joining us from Sunrise Hospital with what you need to know.

In case you missed it: City of Las Vegas to fund crossing guards at all middle schools, 3 high schools for upcoming school year

As kids get ready to head back to class, we know road safety around schools is a major concern.

We hear you, and so does the city of Las Vegas.

City council approved funding to add crossing guards to all 16 middle schools in its jurisdiction over the course of the upcoming school year. Previously the city only had them at elementary schools.

Also new this school year, the city will be staffing crossing guards at three high schools, including Arbor View.

It's a test to see if adding crossing guards to all 13 high schools in the city will be effective.

Las Vegas expects temperatures in the mid 80s at sunrise. We'll sizzle at 110° this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky and gusty southwest winds at 15-30 mph.

This evening drops to the 90s as breezes linger. Lows late tonight only fall to the mid 80s.

Haze lingers across Southern Nevada as smoke from California's Gifford, Gold, and Rosa fires drifts around the Desert Southwest, but it won't be a big problem.

Las Vegas air quality improves from "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today to "moderate" tomorrow, but people with asthma and respiratory issues should limit time outdoors.

Thursday Hits 110° with 30 mph Gusts

We do want to start off by reminding you that when school starts next week, make sure to allow some extra time in your morning drive. We're expecting to see heavier volumes on the roads, especially in school zones, and buses will be running again, so make sure you stop when they are loading kids.

As for this morning, some construction is causing delays along the 215 in the southeast part of the valley near the Valley Verde exit. If you need to travel in that part of town this morning, allow some extra time or plan an alternate route.