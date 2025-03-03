Good Morning, Las Vegas: Monday stays breezy, new spring watering schedule and more

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to ensure that you start your day on the right foot by keeping you informed about the weather, traffic, the latest news, and more.

After a very windy Sunday, breezy conditions on Monday will accompany wake-up temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Gusts in Las Vegas are limited to 20 mph. There's a 10% chance of a stray shower today, but most of the moisture will get hung up in the mountains. The sky will be partly cloudy this morning and mostly cloudy at times this afternoon.

Tonight sees lingering breezes, a partly cloudy sky, and lows in the mid 40s.

Breezy Today, Rain Midweek

Drivers in the northwest corner of the valley should be aware of some possible delays in their commutes this week.

Overnight roadwork will close I-11 southbound from Skye Canyon Park Drive to N Durango Drive

Use an alternate route when you can while traveling in the area this week.

Community raises thousands for family of local bartender killed in shooting

Helping a family in mourning is exactly what Good Pie Pizza Bar in the Arts District is doing.

All the money from a specialty drink and new pizza deal will go directly to the family of bartender Hope Ritter, who was shot and killed two weeks ago.

As of Sunday night, the total has exceeded $30,800. The money will go towards caring for her 10-year-old daughter.

New watering restrictions now in effect for spring

March marks the beginning of spring watering restrictions.

Now until April 30, officials with the Las Vegas Valley Water district say you should only water plants and trees up to two days a week and water grass three days a week.

The water district also shared some tips to help you get the most out of your spring watering.

Water your grass up to three days a week for a recommended three times a day for four minutes each time.

Inspect your irrigation system for leaks and make repairs as needed.

Avoid watering when it's windy to prevent water waste, and turn off your sprinklers on rainy days. Let nature do the work.

Checking in on Southern Nevada's water supply as spring arrives in March

IYCMI: Stone and Hanifin score in the 3rd period as the Golden Knights beat the Devils 2-0

Mark Stone and Noah Hanifin each scored a power-play goal in the third period, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New Jersey Devils 2-0 on Sunday night.

The Golden Knights won for the fifth time in six games. They extended their lead in the Pacific Division to four points over Edmonton.

Up next, the Golden Knights host Toronto on Wednesday.