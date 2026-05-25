Good Morning, Las Vegas: Memorial Day ceremonies across Southern Nevada

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

It's Memorial Day, and we have a look at some of the remembrance ceremonies happening across the valley today.

We also have a recap of last night's thrilling Golden Knights game as we look ahead to the next game on Tuesday.

But first, for anyone who is planning to spend the day outside, whether by the pool or at the grill, here's a look at your Memorial Day forecast:

Memorial Day Heat, Stronger Wind Tomorrow

Happening today: Memorial Day ceremonies across Southern Nevada

Today is Memorial Day, and communities across Southern Nevada are coming together to honor our fallen heroes.

At 9 a.m., Boy Scouts will place flags at Balm's Downtown and Eastern cemeteries.

Also at 9 a.m., the City of Henderson is hosting its Field of Honor at Cornerstone Park.

More than 500 American flags are on display there.

At 1 p.m., Gov. Joe Lombardo will attend a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Families and community members are invited to attend all of these events to pay their respects.

Happening today: Memorial Day events across Southern Nevada

In our community: Summer food programs begin to help children facing food insecurity

According to Three Square Food Bank, hundreds of thousands of Southern Nevadans are food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from.

That number includes more than 100,000 children.

This morning, Anyssa Bohanan is in Spring Valley with more on the organizations working to make sure no child goes hungry, especially during summer months.

Summer food programs begin to help children facing food insecurity

In case you missed it: Vegas Golden Knights mark a win on home ice, bringing series against Avalanche 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to break out the brooms. The team is up 3-0 on the Colorado Avalanche after a massive comeback win Sunday night.

Captain Mark Stone returned to the ice to help spark the 5-3 victory.

Sports Reporters Alex Eschelman and Taylor Rocha have the highlights and fan reaction from T-Mobile Arena.