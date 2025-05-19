Good Morning, Las Vegas: Learning more about the man killed in LVAC shooting, roadwork projects underway

KTNV — Before you get your Monday morning started, we wanted to make sure you knew about all that was happening on the roadways this morning and in the week ahead.

We've also learned more about the LVAC employee who was killed in Friday's shooting.

EDC weekend is wrapping up, meaning we are starting to see traffic backups as all those festivalgoers head out.

We are seeing some delays on I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard southbound, so allow extra time to get where you are going in the northeast corner of the valley this morning.

Traffic outlook for May 19, 2025

In the east valley, drivers should plan for delays near the UNLV campus.

Starting at 6 a.m., northbound Maryland Parkway will be closed at Tropicana while southbound traffic on Maryland will be reduced to two lanes.

Tropicana Avenue will also be reduced to two lanes in each direction. The work is part of a Clark County project to move power lines underground.

Those restrictions will last until 6 a.m. Wednesday. So folks heading to the Thomas and Mack for CSN Commencement ceremonies later today will want to use University Center or Eastern as alternate routes.

Here are the CC-215 Beltway closures you need to look out for

Drivers in Summerlin, Centennial Hills and the far northwest valley will want to watch out for overnight closures this week on both directions of the 215 from Summerlin Parkway to Far Hills Avenue.

From 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the northbound lanes of the 215 will be closed at Summerlin Parkway. Drivers will be redirected onto the Summerlin Parkway offramp around the closure, and then back onto the 2125.

Then tomorrow night and Wednesday night, the closure moves to the southbound lanes. Traffic will be diverted onto eastbound Summerlin Parkway.

Drivers can then take Anasazi Drive to Far Hills Avenue to get back onto the 215. The closures are necessary so that crews can build temporary support beams for the new bridge connecting Summerlin Parking and the 215.

Here are the CC-215 Beltway closures you need to look out for

'He had a smile that could light up any room': Las Vegas gym shooting victim remembered by community

We're learning more about the man killed in Friday's deadly mass shooting at an LVAC gym in the northwest valley. Police have identified him as Edgar Quinonez, an employee there for 15 years.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke to friends and coworkers about how they will remember Quinonez's life.

Community remembers victim killed in Las Vegas Athletic Club shooting

ICYMI: Reba's Law passes unanimously through the Nevada Assembly

The Nevada Assembly unanimously passed Reba's Law, or Assembly Bill 381, on Friday.

All 42 lawmakers voted in favor of the bill that seeks to increase penalties for animal cruelty.

We first told you about Reba, the English bulldog, was summer when she was found duct-taped inside a plastic container near Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue in July 2024. Reba would later die after suffering from heat stroke.

Two suspects were eventually arrested in connection to Reba's death.

New arrest report outlines how suspects were arrested for Reba the Bulldog's death

Temperatures around the valley are getting ready to heat up, so make sure to enjoy Monday's high temps in the mid-80s while it lasts!

In fact, our warming trend kicking off on Tuesday will bring daytime highs into the triple digits for the first time in 2025 by Thursday, when Harry Reid Airport is forecasted to hit 101.

Before we get there though, winds will be calmer than the extremely gutsy conditions we saw over the weekend, but will still be breezy through Monday and into Tuesday.

Expect temps in the low to mid 90s on Tuesday, and into the upper 90s by Wednesday.