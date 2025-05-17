Here are the CC-215 Beltway closures you need to look out for

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're planning on driving on the Clark County 215 Beltway between Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue in the upcoming days, watch out for road closures.

The closures are meant to build the falsework necessary to construct the new bridge connecting future ramps from southbound CC-215 to eastbound Summerlin Parkway.

Overnight May 18-20: Northbound CC-215 all lanes closed

On Sunday night, May 18, through Tuesday morning, May 20, at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m., CC-215 will be closed at Summerlin Parkway. Northbound traffic will be redirected to the Summerlin offramp, then back onto CC-215.

Overnight 20-22: Southbound CC-215 all lanes closed

On Tuesday night, May 20, through Thursday morning, May 22, at 8 p.m. through 5 a.m., CC-215 will be closed from Summerlin Parkway to Far Hills Avenue. Southbound traffic will be redirected to Summerlin Parkway eastbound, to Anasazi Drive southbound, to Far Hills Avenue westbound then back onto CC-215.