Good Morning, Las Vegas: Latest on local price changes amid Iran conflict, cool down ahead

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas.

We have been working to keep up with the latest developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East and that includes how prices are changing and how that affects you.

We are also listening to your concerns surrounding a possible data center coming to Boulder City.

But before we dive into that, we are looking at a cool down over the weekend.

Justin Bruce has a look at the forecast:

Breezes Start Today, Weekend Cooldown with Showers

Keeping an eye on local prices amid ceasefire talks in Middle East

The recent ceasefire in Iran could bring some relief to your wallet. Experts say gas prices could drop five to ten cents a gallon next week, but local business owners say they are still feeling the pinch.

We spoke with the owner of a Las Vegas food truck says she is paying double to fill her gas tank.

Another local business owner says the overseas conflict is disrupting shipping routes and driving up costs.

Experts warn it will take long-term stability for prices to fully normalize.

Las Vegas business owner faces sticker shock from tariffs and war

Residents voice concerns about possible data center in Boulder City

Boulder City residents are voicing concerns about a data center proposal. The site would be off the 95 and Roger Ray Road. That's about 10 minutes southwest of downtown Boulder City. Some of the issues residents raised include noise, heat, and water usage when lake levels are already so low.

A petition has been created by Boulder City residents against the project.

Residents voice concerns about possible data center in Boulder City

Looking ahead: President Trump to visit Nevada next week

President Donald Trump is heading to Nevada next week. The White House said he will visit the state during tax week. He plans to highlight his Working Families tax cut. He will also promote his policy to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime.

Nevada Democrats are already criticizing the upcoming trip. They say the president is raising costs for working families. Officials have not yet announced exactly where the president will stop.