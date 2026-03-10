Good Morning, Las Vegas: Keeping an eye on air travel as TSA goes without pay, Middle East conflict

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Tuesday.

We are continuing to keep an eye on travel conditions out of Harry Reid International. Not only are airport wait times across the country ballooning as TSA workers continue to go without pay during the partial government shutdown, but we're also hearing from those affected by changed travel plans.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at the weather and rising temps we will see over the next week:

Weather forecast for March 10, 2026

Looking locally: How Harry Reid International is handling TSA workers going without pay during partial government shutdown

We've seen the videos from across the country. Long lines at some of our business airports as spring break travel begins. It's one of the side effects of the partial government shutdown.

More TSA employees are calling out nationwide as they get ready to miss their first full paychecks this week after only getting partial pay on Feb. 28.

Anyssa Bohanan reports from Harry Reid International with the impacts we're seeing here and how the airport is once again trying to support its workers.

Hearing from you: Locals struggle with flights and seeking refunds amid Iran war

As the war with Iran continues, some local travelers are finding themselves stuck between a State Department warning and thousands of dollars in travel costs.

One Las Vegas couple says they booked a trip to Egypt for a birthday celebration before the conflict in the Middle East erupted.

Now, they say they're being denied a full refund.

Ryan Ketcham looks into what they're facing and what you can do if you're stuck in a similar situation.

Ahead today: Man accused of kidnapping infant daughter set to appear in court

A North Las Vegas man is set to make his initial court appearance after police say he abducted his own daughter last week.

You might remember receiving the AMBER Alert on your phone early Thursday morning.

Roderick Duke now faces charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping after police say he took the 10-month-old from an apartment near Cheyenne and MLK.

He's scheduled to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court at 8:30 .m.

Mary Kielar sat down with retired Metro Police Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts to learn more about the process that leads to an Amber Alert.

Explaining the process that leads to an Amber Alert on your phone

New data from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety reveals the state is on track to having less deadly crashes on our roads this year.

According to the report, the number of fatal crashes in Nevada in the first two months of 2025 was 69.

In comparison, there have only been 52 deadly crashes in January and February of this year. That's a nearly 25% decrease.