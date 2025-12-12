Good Morning, Las Vegas: Job fair happening today, credit tips for the new year

KTNV — Happy Friday, Las Vegas.

For anyone who might be looking for a job, we wanted to make sure you knew about a job fair happening today in North Las Vegas.

We also wanted to know about some changes that could make things difficult for anyone planning to make a big purchase in the new year.

But first, we hit a new record-high yesterday. Is this milder weather sticking around? Justin Bruce has a look.

Weather forecast for Dec. 12, 2025

Happening today: Bilingual hiring event in North Las Vegas

Nevada's latest job numbers are in and they show the state's unemployment rate is holding steady as we head into the final weeks of the year.

If you're on the hunt for work, today, a major job fair in North Las Vegas aims to connect people with companies looking to hire right now.

Hailey Gravitt has a look at the state of employment in Nevada and what you need to know if you're looking for a job.

Happening today: Bilingual hiring event in North Las Vegas

Experts warn 2026 will bring tougher borrowing conditions

High interest rates, rising prices, and tighter lending standards could make 2026 a difficult year for anyone planning a major purchase, and financial experts say consumers need to be more credit-savvy than ever.

Shakeria Hawkins shows us how one local woman rebuilt her credit and the steps you can take now to protect yours.

Local woman rebuilds credit as experts warn 2026 will bring tougher borrowing conditions

Suspect charged with shooting Charlie Kirk makes first in-person court appearance

The man charged in the shooting death of conservative activist, Charlie Kirk, appeared in a Utah court Thursday, wearing civilian clothing including a dress shirt, a tie, and a pair of dress pants.

Tyler Robinson, who is charged with aggravated murder, has appeared virtually during previous hearings