Good Morning, Las Vegas: It's the first day of school for the Clark County School District!

KTNV — It's the first day of school for students in the Clark County School District, and we have everything you need to know as you head out the door, from the weather and traffic to what the district is doing to keep your little one safe.

What does it take to be a crossing guard?

No matter the weather, they're out here on the streets, the first faces kids see on their way to school and the ones making sure they get to school safely,

Hailey Gravitt stepped into the role of a crossing guard to see the training, the split-second decisions and why the job is more than just stop and go.

How CCSD is working to keep kids safe inside of school

While extra safety measures outside of our valley schools are so important, we also know safety inside has been top of mind for parents.

We took your questions and concerns about the safety measures in place inside CCSD buildings directly to district officials.

Anyssa Bohanan reports in the studio with what we've learned.

How the district is making sure buildings stay up to date

As students head back to class today, some are walking into brand new buildings.

The district has completed major renovations at several schools across the valley.

Justin Hinton outlines some of the new campuses for this school year.

We're starting the school year on a hot note here in the Las Vegas valley!

Sunshine and above normal temps are on tap for all the kids in the valley making their way back to class Monday.

We'll see the upper 80s and low 90s at the bus stop in the morning — and then we'll see peak heat of around 109 degrees in the afternoon when the final bell rings.

Make sure the kids go off to school with water and sunscreen in case they're spending time outdoors.

Back to School Monday Starts Warm, Finishes Very Hot

We're seeing a little bit of construction slowdowns on the freeways this morning, especially in the area of the 215 eastbound near St. Rose Parkway.

However, surface streets are largely in the green.

Please take extra time to travel through school zones and watch for buses picking up students.