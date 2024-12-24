Good Morning, Las Vegas: It's Christmas Eve!

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Christmas Eve morning and early afternoon will be fairly quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts will start to pick up around the afternoon leading into the evening time. That's really when we anticipate the bulk of this system arriving in our neck of the woods.

We have a 50% chance of rain showers in Las Vegas, with measurable precipitation at the airport maybe around a tenth of an inch, if that. Whatever precipitation we get will be much needed after this prolonged near-record dry spell.

Christmas Eve brings active weather to Southern Nevada, with mostly calm Christmas Day on tap

Looks like you're in for a smooth ride this morning. As of 5:30 a.m., no heavy traffic to worry about.

All major routes are clear and moving well, so you can expect your drive to be stress-free.

What's opened and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas?

If you plan on spending time in the kitchen this holiday week, Channel 13 has you covered on what stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas.

While you are out and about shopping, make sure you are keeping yourself safe with these tips from Metro police.

Las Vegas police captain shares tips on holiday theft prevention

Valley woman walks us through her festively decorated home for the holidays

Throughout the month of December, we've been showcasing some of the most festive houses in the valley in our evening newscasts, with our "Let It Glow" segment.

Anchor Tricia Kean recently heard about a house in her community that's making waves and went to check it out herself.

Valley woman walks Tricia Kean through festive house for the holidays

Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Clark County

As you and your families get ready to gather around the tree to celebrate the holiday, some of you might already been thinking of what to do with that live tree once Christmas is over.

Several locations are opening up in Clark County to drop off live trees for recycling, and you can find that full list HERE.