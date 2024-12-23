Here's a list of stores that are open and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you plan on spending time in the kitchen this holiday week, Channel 13 has you covered on what stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas.

.

Albertson's

Costco

Dollar Tree

Home Depot

Lowe's

Macy's

Sam's Club

Sprout's

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Whole Foods

.

7-Eleven: Most locations open.

Most locations open. Circle K: Most locations are open.

Most locations are open. CVS: Most CVS stores will remain open, though some may have reduced hours or close for the day and some will close the pharmacy or photo counter on holidays.

Most CVS stores will remain open, though some may have reduced hours or close for the day and some will close the pharmacy or photo counter on holidays. Denny's: Most locations are open but check your local hours.

Most locations are open but check your local hours. Dunkin': Most locations are open but check your local hours.

Most locations are open but check your local hours. McDonald's: Most locations are open, but check your local hours.

Most locations are open, but check your local hours. Starbucks: Some locations are open. Hours may vary.

Some locations are open. Hours may vary. Von's: Some stores open with reduced hours.

Some stores open with reduced hours. Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time, however most pharmacies will be closed. All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open. Customers may check their local store hours using the store locator.

Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time, however most pharmacies will be closed. All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open. Customers may check their local store hours using the store locator. Wendy's

Banks, government offices and the postal service will not be open on Christmas Day.

