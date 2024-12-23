Here's a list of stores that are open and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you plan on spending time in the kitchen this holiday week, Channel 13 has you covered on what stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas.
- Albertson's
- Costco
- Dollar Tree
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Sam's Club
- Sprout's
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- 7-Eleven: Most locations open.
- Circle K: Most locations are open.
- CVS: Most CVS stores will remain open, though some may have reduced hours or close for the day and some will close the pharmacy or photo counter on holidays.
- Denny's: Most locations are open but check your local hours.
- Dunkin': Most locations are open but check your local hours.
- McDonald's: Most locations are open, but check your local hours.
- Starbucks: Some locations are open. Hours may vary.
- Von's: Some stores open with reduced hours.
- Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time, however most pharmacies will be closed. All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open. Customers may check their local store hours using the store locator.
- Wendy's
Banks, government offices and the postal service will not be open on Christmas Day.
If you are looking for an activity to do with your family, check out this list:
