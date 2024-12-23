Watch Now
Here's a list of stores that are open and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas

KTNV
Channel 13 has you covered on Christmas! Here is a list of stores that are open and closed on the festive holiday.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you plan on spending time in the kitchen this holiday week, Channel 13 has you covered on what stores are open and closed on Christmas Day in Las Vegas.

  • Albertson's
  • Costco
  • Dollar Tree
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Sam's Club
  • Sprout's
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods
  • 7-Eleven: Most locations open.
  • Circle K: Most locations are open.
  • CVS: Most CVS stores will remain open, though some may have reduced hours or close for the day and some will close the pharmacy or photo counter on holidays.
  • Denny's: Most locations are open but check your local hours.
  • Dunkin': Most locations are open but check your local hours.
  • McDonald's: Most locations are open, but check your local hours.
  • Starbucks: Some locations are open. Hours may vary.
  • Von's: Some stores open with reduced hours.
  • Walgreens: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time, however most pharmacies will be closed. All 24-hour Walgreens locations will remain open. Customers may check their local store hours using the store locator.
  • Wendy's

Banks, government offices and the postal service will not be open on Christmas Day.
If you are looking for an activity to do with your family, check out this list:

