Christmas in Las Vegas: Here are some festivities near you

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost that time of year— chilly weather, hot chocolate, gift wrap and family meals.

With Christmas just 48 days away, the valley has a list full of fun activities you, your family or your friends can do this season.

Enchant Christmas

Travel through the world’s largest Christmas light maze, ice skate through the sparkly light trail and meet Santa Claus at Enchant Christmas.

Located at the Las Vegas ballpark, adventurous can enjoy the attraction from Nov. 22 through Dec 29.

You and your family can participate in theme nights while sipping on seasonal drinks.

Tickets start at $25, you can find more information here.

Glittering Lights

Drive through the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a spectacular holiday lights show. The 24-year-old attraction will bring joy to people in the valley starting Nov. 8 through Jan. 5.

The 2.5-mile course has more than five million lights and over 600 displays. New this year— each car gets a chance to scratch off a golden ticket with a long list of prizes.

A ticket for a car is $39, for more information here.

Mystic Falls Park

A 1994 classic holiday attraction is returning to Las Vegas at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.

Mystic Falls Park will showcase elaborate decor, more than 26,000 lights and a nine-minute laser light show.

You can enjoy the sights starting Nov. 27 through Jan. 1.

This attraction is free, you can learn more information here.

This is a growing list of activities. Check back with Channel 13 for more additions through the holiday season.