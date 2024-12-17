Here's where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Christmas still eight days away, people probably aren't thinking about what to do with the tree after the holiday just yet.

However, cities throughout Clark County are ready to meet that need and invite the community to end the season sustainably.

There will be three drop-off locations around North Las Vegas to recycle real Christmas trees, available from Dec. 26 through Jan. 16.



In Henderson, drop-off locations are available beginning Dec. 18 and will be open through Jan. 16.



Recycled Christmas trees will be turned into organic mulch that is placed in parks to provide nutrients, curb weed growth and limit mechanical damage to trunks.

Before recycling Christmas trees, people are asked to remove decorations like lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails.

Flocked and artificial trees cannot be recycled.