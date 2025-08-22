Good Morning, Las Vegas: Increased humidity, continuing coverage on valley rental scams

KTNV — Not only does the Extreme Heat Warning continue today, but increased storm chances are also upping the humidity we'll feel in the valley today.

Plus, after our original reporting on rental scams in the valley, a couple reached out to us recognizing their property as a fake listing.

Extreme Heat Warning is in effect until Saturday night. High pressure centered over the four corners will continue to bring us extremely hot and humid conditions across Southern Nevada through Saturday.

Monsoon moisture will continue to move into the region giving us a chance of showers and storms starting on Friday and the chance of showers and storms will increase through the weekend and into next week.

The heat isn't letting up just yet. The Extreme Heat Warning stays in effect through Saturday night.

So far this year, Clark County has seen 114 heat-related deaths. Officials caution that the numbers aren't final, as each investigation can take up to 90 days. Additional factors can put people at a higher risk for heat impacts, including drug use, other health conditions, heavy exertion and dehydration.

Highs next week should drop to the 90s as the monsoon keeps clouds and rain chances in the forecast. That weather pattern shift brings more humidity to Southern Nevada, which can feel much worse than our typical dry heat.

Fighting for locals: More rental scams found after our initial reporting

We have a follow-up to a story we brought you earlier this week. A viewer reached out to our anchor Abel Garcia after seeing her home listed for rent in a screenshot from Facebook that Abel used in his original story on rental scams.

It turns out their tenant had listed the home as their own and took a thousand dollars from an unsuspecting renter.

Homeowners Morton and Patricia Bloom called Channel 13 after seeing our story to ask about the post showing their property. Abel visited their home to hear their story and help them track down the fraudulent listing and report it to Facebook.

Patricia said raising awareness is key and she's grateful our story brought this to her attention.

Developing: Funding approved for new animal shelter in southwest valley

Clark County could soon have a new 40,000 square foot animal shelter in the southwest valley. This week, commissioners approved $39 million to design and construct the new facility near the 215 Beltway.

Officials say this is in response to the overcrowding at the Animal Foundation, and they believe this new facility could save lives.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley talked about ti during a press conference at City Hall yesterday.

I-15 around Blue Diamond is back open after some overnight resurfacing work. Freeways are mostly in the green as far as traffic, so you should be able to allow for normal time for your morning commute.