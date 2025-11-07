Good morning, Las Vegas: Impacts of government shutdown leaving locals with more and more questions

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. Questions are continuing to swirl over the latest effects of this historic government shutdown.

We're at Harry Reid International this morning to see how flights are affected after the latest order by the FAA.

We're also continuing to ask questions after a federal judge ordered SNAP to be fully funded, but that decision is now being appealed.

But first, Justin Bruce has a look at your weekend weather ahead:

Weather forecast for Nov. 7, 2025

Happening today: Reduction in air traffic hitting Las Vegas airport

Concerns swirling today about chaos at major airports throughout the country, including Harry Reid International, as airlines are forced to cut back on the number of flights.

It's all because of airport staffing shortages stemming from the government shutdown, and that order to reduce flight capacity is hitting home this morning.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Harry Reid International to share tips for what to do if you're flying in the coming days, and potentially weeks, depending on how long this lasts.

Locals relying on SNAP benefits left in limbo after latest federal ruling surrounding funding

Another shutdown impact we're following closely is the slashing of SNAP benefits, or food stamps. Thursday, a federal judge ordered the Trump Administration to provide full SNAP benefits to states by today.

The administration had previously said it would use emergency funds to only partially fund the benefits. The administration is appealing the judge's new order, once again leaving the 40 million people who rely on SNAP nationwide in limbo.

That includes locals like Claire Putnam. She spoke to Ryan Ketcham about how the benefits running dry has turned her whole life around.

Locals relying on SNAP benefits hope new federal judge ruling helps in their time of need

ICYMI: NV Energy overcharge scandal swells to nearly $65.5 million as investigation expands

NV Energy's overcharge scandal has ballooned to nearly $65.5 million, according to documents filed with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission (PUC) that reveal the full scope of how much money customers paid but didn't owe.

Darcy Spears breaks down the latest NV Energy overcharge scandal