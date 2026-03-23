Good Morning, Las Vegas: ICE set to help fill TSA shortages, record heat sticking around

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas, and Happy Monday.

Many of us are getting back into the routine as students in the Clark County School District return from Spring Break.

For anyone who has traveled recently, you know how the partial government shutdown is affecting wait times at airports across the country. Here's what the border czar is doing about it.

But before we get into that, we want to let you know that while the Extreme Heat Warning has expired for our area, those high temperatures are still sticking around.

Justin Bruce has a look at the week ahead:

Record Highs Continue To Fall

Developing: ICE agents set to fill TSA shortages as partial government shutdown continues

Flyers at airports across the country continue to face unpredictable wait times as TSA employees are still going without pay, with more and more calling out of work.

The president is now ordering ICE agents into airports across the country to help TSA.

Hailey Gravitt reports from Harry Reid International Airport with what we know so far.

Developing: ICE agents set to fill TSA shortages as partial government shutdown continues

Following up: How staffing cuts could affect your tax return

We're now less than a month away from the deadline to file your taxes.

An annual report to Congress revealed the IRS is facing a 27% reduction in its workforce during its busiest season.

Anyssa Bohanan spoke with a financial expert about how that staffing cut could affect your potential refund.

Following up: How staffing cuts could affect your tax return

Trump calls for five-day pause in strikes on Iranian power plants, energy sites

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called for a five-day pause on airstrikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive conversations" related to ending the war in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, President Trump had threatened to "obliterate" Iranian power plants if the country refused to open the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean.

Meanwhile, despite Trump's calls for winding down the war, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Saturday that attacks against Iran will "increase significantly" this week.