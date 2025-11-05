Good Morning, Las Vegas: How the longest government shutdown in U.S. history impacts locals

KTNV — Good Morning, Las Vegas. We are marking a historic day this Wednesday morning. Now in its 36th day, this is the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. We are continuing to keep you informed of how this impacts you and what resources there are to help.

Before we get to those morning headlines, Justin Bruce has a look at your weather ahead today:

Weather forecast for Nov. 5, 2025

Historic day: Today marks the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history

Today marks the 36th day of the federal government shutdown, making this the longest in U.S. history.

And for the past 36 days, we've been following how the consequences of this shutdown are impacting Southern Nevadans.

Reporter Hailey Gravitt reports at Harry Reid airport with more on how it's impacting air travel.

Reporter Hailey Gravitt reports at Harry Reid airport with more on how it's impacting air travel.

Anyssa Bohanan is looking out for you when it comes to securing resources for day-to-day living.

Anyssa Bohanan is looking out for you when it comes to securing resources for day-to-day living.

Ongoing: FBI says missing 9-year-old sought in multi-state search passed through Primm, may be in Nevada

A search for a missing 9-year-old girl is spanning multiple states, including Nevada. The FBI says Melodee Buzzard and her mother Ashlee traveled through Primm between Oct. 9 and 10 and may still be in Nevada.

Investigators say the pair left California on Oct. 7 in a white Chevy Malibu. Surveillance footage shows both mother and daughter wearing wigs when they returned the rental car.

Melodee Buzzard is about 4 feet, 6 inches tall and has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is asking Nevada communities to check surveillance footage from Oct. 9 - 10. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office at 805-681-4150.