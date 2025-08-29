Good Morning, Las Vegas: How Nevada's network outage could affect your Labor Day travel

KTNV — We are entering day five of the statewide network outage, and we are working to answer your questions, including how the inability to get a Real ID right now could affect your holiday weekend travel plans.

Plus, the weekend is heating up after the mild weather we've seen this week.

Statewide outage day 5: How this affects Labor Day travel

Many of you have reached out about the DMV after appointments were put on hold due to the cyber outage. That leaves questions about getting a Real ID, something you'll need to fly.

Hailey Gravitt has been looking into what that means for travelers, and with the holiday weekend now underway, today is shaping up to be a record travel day. She's reporting from Harry Reid International with what travelers need to know.

Weekend Roundup: Labor Day Weekend edition!

For locals staying in two this holiday weekend, if you haven't made plans yet, we're here to help.

Anjali Patel has a Labor Day edition of our Weekend Roundup.

Only on Channel 13: Sitting down with CCSD's new Chief Financial Officer

We're getting a better idea of the financial future of CCSD.

Justin Hinton spoke exclusively with the district's new chief financial officer Justin Dayhoff.

He was hired a couple of months ago after the previous CFO was fired, as the district had announced a potential budget shortfall of $20 million.

We will continue to share more from the exclusive conversation.

Expect a warming trend kicking off Friday with daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s for most of our valley neighborhoods, as we climb back into the low triple digits Saturday and Sunday, reaching a forecast high of 103 for Labor Day on Monday, perfect for whatever plans you might have in store for the long weekend.

We do have a crash we've been tracking on Valley View near Springs Preserve and Meadows Mall that we've been tracking this morning.

We have reached out to authorities for details, but we can confirm it involved an RTC bus and a car. If you are traveling in the area, you can still get around the incident, but do allow extra time.

Other than that, roadways across the valley are mostly clear.