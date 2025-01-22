Good Morning, Las Vegas: Henderson taking next steps for city-sponsored charter schools

KTNV — Here at Channel 13 Las Vegas, we want to make sure you start your day off on the right foot, informed about weather, traffic, the latest news and more.

Sunny and milder on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.

Pleasant days through the rest of the work week and not as cold in the morning as high pressure remains in place.

Freezing Early, Then Milder

Road work is continuing along Interstate 15, with additional lane reductions coming to the northeast part of the valley.

From 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the rest of the week, the southbound I-15 between the U.S. 93 interchange and Las Vegas Boulevard will be reduced to one lane.

Henderson accepting notices of intent from groups looking to form charter schools

The City of Henderson is now accepting notices of intent from committees interested in forming public charter schools within city limits.

This is the city's next step in its journeyto authorizing its own charter schools.

Anjali Patel previously spoke one-on-one with the mayor of Henderson to learn more about what that process will look like.

Las Vegas demonstrators rally against Trump's latest immigration-related executive orders

Nearly 60 demonstrators rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday to speak out against the flurry of immigrant-related executive orders President Donald Trump signed.

You could also hear them chant, "Aquí estamos y no nos vamos," which means "We're here, and we're not leaving."

ICYMI: Runnin' Rebels winning streak cut short by Wyoming Cowboys

The surging Runnin' Rebels wanted to keep their winning streak alive as they hosted Wyoming Tuesday night.

However, they struggled to find their rhythm at times, falling 63-61 to the Cowboys.