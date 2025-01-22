Las Vegas demonstrators rally against Trump's latest immigration-related executive orders

LAS VEGAS (TKNV) — Nearly 60 demonstrators rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday evening to speak out against the flurry of immigrant-related executive orders President Donald Trump signed shortly after his inauguration.

“We are here tonight to elevate the voices of immigrants and those directly impacted by the executive orders that President Trump signed yesterday, but also, to essentially demonstrate to Sen. Jacky Rosen and Sen. Cortez-Masto that immigrants are depending on them to have our backs and their votes against our community on the Laken Riley Act," said Leo Murrieta, executive director of Make the Road Nevada.

Demonstrators held signs that read, "We're all immigrants" and "Our power is stronger than our fear."

You could also hear them chant, "Aquí estamos y no nos vamos," which means "We're here, and we're not leaving."

Advocacy groups for immigrants like Make the Road Nevada and the Nevada Immigrant Coalition were there supporting the demonstrators.

“This is not the first time this country has tried to deport millions of people. Immigrants are resilient people. Right now is not the time to go silent. Right now is time to speak up," Murrieta said.

Murrieta said he has loved ones directly impacted by the new directives.

He's rallying to help fight for their rights and the rights of his neighbors.

“The people who are impacted by this type of law and these executive orders are teaching in our classrooms, they are practicing law in our courtrooms, they are making our economy go," Murrieta said.

At the rally, demonstrators also raised concerns about the Laken Riley Act.

It is likely to go to the president's desk for approval after receiving bipartisan support in the Senate.

"From the ACLU's vantage point, a really terrible piece of legislation would actually require mandatory detention for anybody who is undocumented, who has been arrested for something as light as a shoplift," said Athar Haseebullah, Nevada ACLU executive director. "It does not allow for immigration judges to use their discretion to make the assessment of whether or not an individual poses a public safety risk or a flight risk, but instead, requires mandatory detention for those extreme low-level offenses,"

Haseebullah said there's uncertainty with the new legislation.

"We don't know what types of issues this is going to lead to, whether that's additional profiling issues. There's no statute of limitations, whether or not folks are going to attempt to go into a witch hunt for people they suspected of engaging in some things as low level as shoplifting," Haseebullah said.

However, Make the Road Nevada said they are hosting several workshops to educate people about their rights.

The first event will be held Wednesday at Make the Road Nevada offices on 4440 E Washington Ave.