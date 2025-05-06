Good Morning, Las Vegas: Hearing on e-bike ordinance, how officials are working to make crosswalks safer

Before you head out the door and get your day started, we wanted to make sure you dressed for the wet weather still lingering in our valley.

We also wanted to let you know about a public hearing today about a new ordinance on e-bikes and e-scooters.

Early morning streets are damp from overnight rain. The chance of an additional shower or thundershower lingers at 30% today in Las Vegas.

Brief downpours may bring gusty wind, lightning, and small hail to a few spots, but the coverage today will be much more sparse compared to the last couple of wet days.

The sky will be partly cloudy, and sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s will peak in the mid-70s this afternoon alongside light breezes from the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Lows tonight drop near 60° as a 30% rain chance lingers.

Remembering Arbor View student McKenzie Scott, and what officials are doing to make crosswalks safer in the valley

The community is coming together to remember an Arbor View High School student after she was killed by a suspected drunk driver Friday.

It's a story that's left the valley in shock and sadness. Dozens of students showed up to yesterday's softball game to honor 18-year-old McKenzie Scott who was just weeks away from graduation.

This morning, Anyssa Bohanana is live near the crosswalk where the tragedy happened to tell us what officials are doing to try and prevent this from happening again.

Happening today: Clark County to hold public hearing on e-bike ordinance

When it comes to road safety, we also heard from many of you about the growing concerns surrounding e-bikes and e-scooters. We've seen more people using them, but we're also seeing more crashes, and that's prompting Clark County to consider taking action.

Today, commissioners will hold a public hearing on an ordinance to regulate the use of e-bikes and e-scooters.

Among other things, it would require minors to wear helmets when riding them. Penalties for violations would start at $150 and could go as high as $600.

Jhovani Carrillo spoke with public officials when the new ordinance was first proposed.

Baton twirling prodigy finds a niche -- and a challenge -- in Cirque du Soleil's KÀ

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and we want to highlight members of our Las Vegas community who are also leaders in our AAPI community.

Anjali Patel introduces you to a cast member of Cirque du Soleil's KÀ who has been here for every show over its 20-year run.

While the rain might have eased up, roads are still wet. It takes up to twice as long to brake on a wet road, so stay aware as you head out the door this morning and allow some extra time to get where you're going.