Good Morning, Las Vegas: Gusts blow through the valley, CES starts today and more

A High Wind Warning is in place for much of Southern Nevada, including Las Vegas and Laughlin, from 7am Tuesday until 4pm Wednesday. Downed trees, power outages, blowing dust, and strong crosswinds are possible.

Las Vegas gusts will range between 40-50 mph Tuesday, 35-45 mph Wednesday, and 30-40 mph Thursday.

Roads are looking green this morning on the traffic map. However, today's high winds could affect your roads. Debris to avoid could be blown in =, and you might feel your car resisting the gusts when traveling. Give yourself enough time to get to your destination to keep you and others on the road safe.

CES kicks off today

More than 100,000 are expected to show up in Las Vegas this week for the Consumer Electronics Show.

While the event isn't open to the public, Channel 13 is giving you a sneak peak

Residents in Somerset Park set to get more details about reimbursement timeline

We know residents in Somerset Park have a lot of questions about the reimbursement process after the City of Henderson fronted the cost of repairs to the community's failing water distribution system.

Today, we're hoping to get those answers for you.

We're expecting to hear an update from Henderson City Council this afternoon.

Back in September, the city stepped in to help after leaking waterlines were discovered in the neighborhood.

We learned last month how much homeowners will have to pay the city back.

It comes out to a little more than $8,000 each, but we still don't know some of the important details, including how long people have to fully reimburse the city through a special assessment lien.

According to the agenda for today's city council meeting, staff will provide updated information on the billing and collection process, as well as the timeline, as learned from the Clark County treasurer.

Ryan Ketcham spoke to some of those residents after the reimbursement plan was announced.

Getting a handle on your credit card debt

Did you swipe your credit card a little too much this holiday season? While the holidays may be over, the bills are just starting to roll in, and for many in Las Vegas, they’re hitting hard.

Here are some tips on how to handle any debt you might be dealing with.